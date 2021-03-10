Published: 5:00 PM March 10, 2021

Plans that could see East Devon’s car parks become venues for outdoor cinemas have been backed by councillors.

East Devon District Council’s cabinet backed proposals from the Car Parking TAFF as one of the ways in which they could generate more revenue from car parks when not being used for their primary purpose.

Officers will investigate how the car parks can be used at off peak times, such as the occasional evening cinema, farmers market or car boot sales, with the aim to provide exciting services that residents and visitors can enjoy, as well as generating extra income.

The cabinet backed plans to install electric vehicle charging points across seven car parks in the district and to trial contactless machines to be installed in some car parks to minimise the need for residents to touch buttons while paying for parking.

An urgent cabinet meeting will be arranged shortly for them to approve the details of the scheme, but the electric charging points, to be installed across seven car parks that are able to serve 14 vehicles at a time, will serve both residents and visitors alike.

Drivers will need to pay to use the charging points but will not have to pay for parking as long as they don’t exceed their charging time.

Cllr Paul Arnott, leader of the council, said he wanted an urgent meeting with a report on the full details of the scheme, so they can take advantage of the ‘major opportunity’.

The cabinet agreed that as a matter of urgency, a report seeking authority to participate in a project to install and operate up to 30 rapid charging units in EDDC’s public car parks this year be brought forward.

Cabinet also approved the investigation of the options for providing electric bike charging points and the provision of an ebike rental scheme.

In order to encourage the use of cashless payments in car parks, a trial be undertaken in a car park with multiple payment machines, making just one machine available for cash use, the cabinet agreed to, as well as investigate alternative sources of revenue through the use of car parks in East Devon, such as events like outdoor cinemas or car boot sales.