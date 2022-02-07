Car parking charges to rise in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton

East Devon District Council is increasing charges in some of its car parks - Credit: LDRS

Charges are to rise to £2 per hour in nine ‘tourist hotspot’ car parks, including four in Exmouth and one in Budleigh Salterton.

They are Queen’s Drive, Queen’s Drive Echelon, Foxholes and Beach Gardens in Exmouth, and Lime Kiln in Budleigh.

An increase to £1.50 per hour will be introduced at Exmouth’s Imperial Road, Imperial Recreation Ground and London Inn car parks, and at Budleigh Salterton’s Rolle Mews.

East Devon District Council’s Cabinet agreed to the rises, which affect several car parks across the district, on Wednesday, February 2, and if approved by full council they will take effect at the start of the next financial year in April.

Councillors say inflation and the introduction of VAT on car parking charges have eaten into the income generated from parking. They believe the £1.1 million generated from the increase is necessary to balance the council’s budget and provide urgently needed funding elsewhere

To reduce the impact on local residents, residents who pay council tax will be eligible for £10 per month parking permits.

Prices will be capped at £8 for a day’s parking for non-residents or those without a permit.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Paul Millar (Labour, Democratic Alliance Group, Exmouth Halsdon) said he was originally against the rise but decided it was justified and would take parking prices in prime locations to levels seen in many other parts of Devon.

The move allows cabinet to restructure the council’s revenue budget, putting an extra £737,000 into staffing.

This includes money for Streetscene, which cleans and maintains public spaces including parks, public gardens and council-owned toilets.

The service, which hasn’t had an investment in staffing in 10 years, is struggling to keep up, with demand for seafront cleaning rising by almost 30 per cent last year alone.

Additional funds will also go into hiring more staff for development management which is struggling to stay on top of record numbers of planning requests.

The revenue boost also allows the council to put £50,000 into its tree strategy, without eating into its climate change budget. A further £159,000 will go into funding the council’s recycling and refuse services.