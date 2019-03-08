Advanced search

Overflow car park plans submitted for former Railway Carriage Cafe site

PUBLISHED: 11:18 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 25 April 2019

The former Railway Carriage Cafe site, in Queen's Drive, which is subject to an application for an overflow car park. Picture: Google

A car park with around 50 spaces could be built on land in Queen’s Drive which was once home to the Railway Carriage Cafe

A new overflow car park looks set to be built on Exmouth seafront.

A planning application has been made for land off Queen's Drive, to install around 50 new car parking spaces.

Part of the plot was previously used for the popular Railway Carriage Café before it relocated to Cornwall in 2015.

READ MORE: Café owner throws in the towel

The site has been earmarked for redevelopment as part of East Devon District Council's plans to regenerate Exmouth's seafront.

Phase one of the project is the realignment of the Queen's Drive road and car park which is happening at the moment.

The second phase will be to build a new watersports centre. The final phase will be a mix of leisure attractions on land currently used for the 'Queen's Drive Space'.

Exmouth Town councillors will be consulted for their opinions on the application. The deadline for consultation on the application is Friday, May 24.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

