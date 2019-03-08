Advanced search

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 March 2019

Picture: Mark Atherton

Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A car parked in an Exmouth road had its wing mirror taken clean off.

Police are seeking informatiom about the incident, which happened in Withycombe Road.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “During the late evening of Saturday, February 23 into the early hours of Sunday, February 24, a beige coloured Renault Megane had its driverside wing mirror damaged and completely removed, while parked up at the roadside in Withycombe Road Exmouth. Anyone with any information about this or similar crimes happening in this area please get in touch by calling 101 quoting CR/017510/19.”

Cars in the same road were also damaged just days later.

Antonia Weeks, inspector for Exmouth, said several vehicles had their wing mirrors damaged on Sunday night (February 24).

Information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

