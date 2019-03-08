Breaking
Person trapped in car after two vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 17:38 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 08 March 2019
Archant
A person had to be rescued from a car after a crash on the junction of Exeter Road and Rivermead Avenue.
A fire engine from Exmouth and a heavy rescue vehicle from Middlemoor attended the scene at around 4.15pm this afternoon in which two vehicles collided.
The fire crew used a tirfor winch and a hose reel jet to free the casualty from the vehicle and handed them over to ambulance crews on the scene.
A police spokesman confirmed one person was being treated for minor injuries and waiting for recovery.
