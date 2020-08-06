Collision involving car and a lorry blocks A376 near Lympstone

The A376 near the Saddlers Arms, Lympstone. Picture: Google Archant

A collision involving a car and a lorry has blocked the road between Exmouth and Lympstone.

Police say that the incident happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday (August 6) near the Saddlers Arms on the A376.

Officers say the road is blocked and traffic is queueing.

Updates as we have them