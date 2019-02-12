Advanced search

Christmas swim raises funds for cancer support group

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 15 February 2019

A grandmother and granddaughter team who took part in an annual festive event have raised vital funds for a cancer support group.

Jill Hillman and her nine-year-old grand daughter Lilly Neal were part of the hardy crowd which descended on Exmouth beach on Christmas Day for the annual swim.

In doing so they have raised more than £1,800 for CanCope Support Exmouth – a charity offering support for those affected by breast cancer.

Jill and Lily raised £958, and Barclays, for whom Jill works, match funded £775.

Lily, who attends St Peter’s Primary School, in Budleigh Salterton, told the local lions club of her success and they pledged a further £100. The rest comes from gift aid.

CanCope Support Exmouth, of which Jill is a member, meets on the first Thursday of the month at Radcliff House, in Withycombe, and third Thursday at the Merchant for coffee.

