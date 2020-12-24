News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Plea for swimmers to not show up for cancelled Christmas dip

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020   
Swimmers line up ready to dash for the sea in Exmouth on Christmas Day 2013

Swimmers line up ready to dash for the sea in Exmouth on Christmas Day 2013. Ref exe 0451-52-13SH - Credit: Archant

Exmouth residents have been urged to show common sense this Christmas and not attend the usual seafront swim. 

Traditionally, brave souls descend on the beach for the Christmas Day swim but this year people are being asked to stay away. 

However, this year’s event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Kenneth Cunningham, who has organised the swim for more than 50 years, said there will be no formal organisation, no markers will be set out and no one will be stewarding the event. 

Exmouth Coastguard have already said they will not be providing cover on Christmas Day for Exmouth and Budleigh beaches.  

Kenneth said the RNLI lifeboats will not be on duty either and urged people to attend. 

He added: “I thank the coastguard for what they have done in previous years and hopefully the swim will return next year.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after midnight road traffic collision in Clyst St Mary
  2. 2 East Devon public toilets set to close for Christmas
  3. 3 Sponsorship for Brixington Blues
  1. 4 Relocation of Topsham fire engines completed
  2. 5 £5k boost to community organisations helping families in need this Christmas
  3. 6 East Devon to be placed in tier 2 restrictions when lockdown ends
  4. 7 Budleigh youngsters take on challenge to ‘light up’ Christmas
  5. 8 Emma Richardson: It might not be a normal Christmas, but we can still take pleasure from the little things
  6. 9 Budleigh’s Christmas lights complete after volunteer effort
  7. 10 Brixington Blues edge past Exmouth United
Christmas
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Space for bikes, pushchairs and baggage would turbo charge Avocet Line...

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Brixington wins annual Christmas tree competition with NHS rainbow...

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Father Christmas is Coming To Town

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

‘Yarnbombing’ of Budleigh postboxes to raise funds for local causes

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon