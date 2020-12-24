Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020

Swimmers line up ready to dash for the sea in Exmouth on Christmas Day 2013. Ref exe 0451-52-13SH - Credit: Archant

Exmouth residents have been urged to show common sense this Christmas and not attend the usual seafront swim.

Traditionally, brave souls descend on the beach for the Christmas Day swim but this year people are being asked to stay away.

However, this year’s event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenneth Cunningham, who has organised the swim for more than 50 years, said there will be no formal organisation, no markers will be set out and no one will be stewarding the event.

Exmouth Coastguard have already said they will not be providing cover on Christmas Day for Exmouth and Budleigh beaches.

Kenneth said the RNLI lifeboats will not be on duty either and urged people to attend.

He added: “I thank the coastguard for what they have done in previous years and hopefully the swim will return next year.”