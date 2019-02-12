Can you provide a new venue for Exmouth firefighters to train at?

Exmouth firefighters are seeking new areas to train in. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station Archant

Firefighters at Exmouth’s station are seeking new venues to train at as they continue to hone their skills.

Officers have recently been training at sites due for either development or demolition, but are looking for alternative spots so they can continue to work together on new challenges.

Exmouth firefighter Chris Gibbs said: “The venues don’t have to be all about fires - training takes place at height, in confined spaces, with animals and much more.

“A recent example is a road traffic collision exercise we carried out with multiple vehicles at the local recycling centre and a day training at height using a crane on a building development.

“If you think you have a venue that may be of benefit and are happy for the fire service to train there, please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help can call 01395 263616 or email: cgibbs@dsfire.gov.uk