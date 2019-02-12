Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you provide a new venue for Exmouth firefighters to train at?

PUBLISHED: 16:57 12 February 2019

Exmouth firefighters are seeking new areas to train in. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Exmouth firefighters are seeking new areas to train in. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Archant

Firefighters at Exmouth’s station are seeking new venues to train at as they continue to hone their skills.

Officers have recently been training at sites due for either development or demolition, but are looking for alternative spots so they can continue to work together on new challenges.

Exmouth firefighter Chris Gibbs said: “The venues don’t have to be all about fires - training takes place at height, in confined spaces, with animals and much more.

“A recent example is a road traffic collision exercise we carried out with multiple vehicles at the local recycling centre and a day training at height using a crane on a building development.

“If you think you have a venue that may be of benefit and are happy for the fire service to train there, please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help can call 01395 263616 or email: cgibbs@dsfire.gov.uk

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

Picture: Mark Atherton

Man charged after alleged assault on police officer

Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth 2nd XV hooker Goss stars in win at Newton Abbot 2nds

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon Seniors’ success for Malcolm Priestner

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth darts player Paul Milford gets England national team call-up

Exmouth darts ace Paul Milford in action. Picture PIETER VERBEEK

Exe Sailing Club celebrates a successful past year

The awards winners at the Exe SC Presentation Evening. Picture MIKE ACRED

Brixington Blues Under-11s fired to success by MacDonald strike

Picture: Terry Life
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists