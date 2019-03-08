Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you help Exmouth Deaf Academy this summer?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 April 2019

Exmouth's Deaf Academy is currently looking for fundraising volunteers to help at a number of events. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth's Deaf Academy is currently looking for fundraising volunteers to help at a number of events. Picture: Deaf Academy

Archant

Exmouth’s new Deaf Academy is looking to recruit a group of volunteers to help out at several events being staged across the town this summer.

The academy wants fundraising volunteers to assist at ManorFest, at Manor Gardens, on May 3 to 5 and August 23 to 25, and the Exmouth Colour Run on Sunday, July 14.

Volunteers are also being sought at an open gardens event at Manor Lodge Residential Home on Saturday, July 20 and the Santa Sizzle on Saturday, December 7.

A spokesman for the Deaf Academy said: “You don't have to have experience of deafness to volunteer. You may want to get involved, support the academy or simply meet some new people and have some fun.

“As a fundraising events volunteer you may be asked to distribute leaflets, collect donations, marshal, run an information stand, register participants, or hand out refreshments.

“Whatever the role is we will make sure you are fully supported and your help really will make a difference.”

Visit newdeafacademy.org.uk/volunteer/ or call Shelley on 01392 267019 to register an interest.

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

New A376 crossing will connect estuary trail to A la Ronde

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Disappointment’ at no fixed camera decision by county council

Jill Richards and Ed Lee, pictured here with Councillor Megan Armstrong, collected 240 signatures from frustrated residents who despair at the noise and speed of traffic in Hulham Road.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

New A376 crossing will connect estuary trail to A la Ronde

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Disappointment’ at no fixed camera decision by county council

Jill Richards and Ed Lee, pictured here with Councillor Megan Armstrong, collected 240 signatures from frustrated residents who despair at the noise and speed of traffic in Hulham Road.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth lose Easter Saturday Devon Cup final at Barnstaple

Charlie Tribble in action for the Cockles during the home defeat to Bracknell. Picture JASON FAHY

Can you help Exmouth Deaf Academy this summer?

Exmouth's Deaf Academy is currently looking for fundraising volunteers to help at a number of events. Picture: Deaf Academy

Hundreds of super-size babies born at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust

Hundreds of super-size babies born at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: Radar

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Super Saturday of cup final action for three local rugby teams

Honiton rugby action
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists