Can you help Exmouth Deaf Academy this summer?

Exmouth's Deaf Academy is currently looking for fundraising volunteers to help at a number of events. Picture: Deaf Academy Archant

Exmouth’s new Deaf Academy is looking to recruit a group of volunteers to help out at several events being staged across the town this summer.

The academy wants fundraising volunteers to assist at ManorFest, at Manor Gardens, on May 3 to 5 and August 23 to 25, and the Exmouth Colour Run on Sunday, July 14.

Volunteers are also being sought at an open gardens event at Manor Lodge Residential Home on Saturday, July 20 and the Santa Sizzle on Saturday, December 7.

A spokesman for the Deaf Academy said: “You don't have to have experience of deafness to volunteer. You may want to get involved, support the academy or simply meet some new people and have some fun.

“As a fundraising events volunteer you may be asked to distribute leaflets, collect donations, marshal, run an information stand, register participants, or hand out refreshments.

“Whatever the role is we will make sure you are fully supported and your help really will make a difference.”

Visit newdeafacademy.org.uk/volunteer/ or call Shelley on 01392 267019 to register an interest.