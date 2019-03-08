Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Don't act shabby towards our cabbies - campaign launched to protect taxi drivers

PUBLISHED: 13:59 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 17 July 2019

Left to right, Mr AJ Hill (taxi driver), East Devon District councillor Paul Jarvis, George Shorters (taxi driver) and Charlie Stone (taxi driver). Picture: East Devon District Council

Left to right, Mr AJ Hill (taxi driver), East Devon District councillor Paul Jarvis, George Shorters (taxi driver) and Charlie Stone (taxi driver). Picture: East Devon District Council

Archant

A High level of abuse at night has prompted a 'no excuse' campaign to be launched to protect East Devon's taxi drivers.

Following reported incidents of abuse and assaults on drivers, East Devon District Council (EDDC) has teamed up with the local taxi and licensing association to take part in the national 'no excuse for abuse' campaign.

Taxi drivers in Exmouth have been experiencing higher levels of mistreatment at night and both the council and the trade association are determined to prevent further incidents.

The 'No Excuse for Abuse' campaign aims to reinforce the message that any abusive behaviour towards drivers will not be tolerated.

Stickers and material will be circulated to all taxi companies for them to display in vehicles.

Councillor Paul Jarvis, chairman of the EDDC licensing and enforcement committee, said: "This is an important campaign, to be able to support licensed drivers to remain safe on the job is not only a good position to take, it is the only one."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

New tattoo studio could open in Exmouth

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Woman accused of arson with intent to endanger life after Topsham house fire

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

New tattoo studio could open in Exmouth

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Woman accused of arson with intent to endanger life after Topsham house fire

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Back-to-back away wins for Budleigh bowlers

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Kirby and Treleaven see Topsham St James to victory at Countess Wear

Picture: Thinkstock

Don’t act shabby towards our cabbies – campaign launched to protect taxi drivers

Left to right, Mr AJ Hill (taxi driver), East Devon District councillor Paul Jarvis, George Shorters (taxi driver) and Charlie Stone (taxi driver). Picture: East Devon District Council

Duchess of Cornwall visits Sidmouth’s donkey sanctuary

Exmouth Harriers tackle tough terrain at two different events

Exmouth Harrier Lisa Hatchard at the Snowdonia Trail Marathon. Picture EH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists