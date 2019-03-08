Don't act shabby towards our cabbies - campaign launched to protect taxi drivers

Left to right, Mr AJ Hill (taxi driver), East Devon District councillor Paul Jarvis, George Shorters (taxi driver) and Charlie Stone (taxi driver). Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

A High level of abuse at night has prompted a 'no excuse' campaign to be launched to protect East Devon's taxi drivers.

Following reported incidents of abuse and assaults on drivers, East Devon District Council (EDDC) has teamed up with the local taxi and licensing association to take part in the national 'no excuse for abuse' campaign.

Taxi drivers in Exmouth have been experiencing higher levels of mistreatment at night and both the council and the trade association are determined to prevent further incidents.

The 'No Excuse for Abuse' campaign aims to reinforce the message that any abusive behaviour towards drivers will not be tolerated.

Stickers and material will be circulated to all taxi companies for them to display in vehicles.

Councillor Paul Jarvis, chairman of the EDDC licensing and enforcement committee, said: "This is an important campaign, to be able to support licensed drivers to remain safe on the job is not only a good position to take, it is the only one."