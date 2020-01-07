Opinion

Organ donation 'sign up' campaign will continue until the law changes in the spring

Guest columnist Steve Gazzard with the cake that marked the 600th organ donor sign up event. Ref exe 36 19TI 9273. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Guest columnist Steve Gazzard and his merry band of helpers have had a busy December, signing up lots of new donors to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Firstly, may I belatedly wish you all a Healthy New Year.

December was an extremely busy month for us with our Organ Donor 'Sign Up' campaigns.

In total, we held 15 events resulting in an amazing 43 new organ donors joining the National Register.

During 2019, we held a total of 106 events, which meant that we 'signed up' 547 new organ donors.

Since June 2012 to date, a massive 638 events have been held, which has seen a staggering 6,584 new organ donors become members of the National Register.

I am out in all weathers along with my merry band of helpers to spread the word and answer questions on why you should 'sign up' and become an organ donor and to that aim, we shall be out in the Magnolia Centre, Exmouth during January and our next campaign will be on Friday, January 10, from 11am.

As you may be aware, the law is set to change in spring 2020 regarding organ donation and it will be presumed consent and will apply to those over the age of 18, so our campaigns will continue until the new law is implemented.

Our campaigns have come a very long way since 2012 and people's attitude towards organ donation has changed dramatically.

The people of Exmouth have been tremendous with their support, but please remember we still need people to 'sign up' so, please, when you see us in town, come and have a chat to us and as always we will do our very best to answer of your questions.

Please look out for details of our Annual Transplant Awareness Day event to be held in The Strand, Exmouth, during July; more details to follow very soon.