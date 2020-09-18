Advanced search

Is Exmouth ‘long overdue’ another secondary school?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 September 2020

Archant

Exmouth is ‘long overdue’ a new secondary school according to town councillor Frank Cullis.

Speaking during a virtual planning meeting on Monday (September 14), Cllr Cullis called for another secondary school to be built in the town while discussing an application from Exmouth Community College for a new three-storey building.

If approved, an existing building on the Green Close campus would be demolished to make way for the building.

Cllr Cullis said the application for new building at the community college was a ‘sticking plaster’ to solve the problem of increasing pupil numbers.

Devon County Council, which decides whether new schools are needed and where, said it is helping to fund the new building at the community college due to a peak in student numbers which it expects to ‘level off’ in the future.

Cllr Cullis said: “In my opinion in terms of secondary education has been sold short for a long time.

“The amount of open green space on the community college site is pretty shameful really and I think our kids deserve better.

“Every time this committee, and EDDC too, approve a new house, that’s possibly a new pupil requiring secondary education.

“It was said a while ago that the comp (community college) had the highest number of pupils of any school in the whole of Europe – I don’t know if that’s true, but it suggests to me that a new secondary school is overdue.”

He recommended the town council supports the community college proposal with a ‘heavy heart’ to ensure pupils get the education they deserve, a motion which was carried in the meeting.

A spokesman for Devon County Council said: “We are continually reviewing pupil numbers across Devon to ensure there are sufficient places in our schools.

“In Exmouth we are currently helping to fund new purpose-built accommodation at the college.

“That’s because there is a peak in student numbers. However, careful scrutiny of new housing provision and birth rates indicate that those numbers will level off in the future.

“We plan on the basis of 0.15 secondary student for every new home built and this is a tried and tested formula that has enabled us to provide sufficient school places for pupils across our very diverse county from large urban areas to rural villages.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town secure FA Vase qualification via spot kicks

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

King nets as Town Reserves bag deserved point at Newtown

Fell stars from left back as Budleigh U18s start league term with victory

Shipway hat-trick in Budleigh Under-14s draw with Lympstone Lions

Football generic picture

Prime Minister warns Britain could face tougher measures as he addresses the nation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation regarding new coronavirus restrictions, including office staff working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Picture: BBC/PA Wire