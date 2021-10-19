Published: 7:30 AM October 19, 2021

Devon County Council is calling for more care workers to come forward - Credit: Contributed

Around 370 more care workers are urgently needed to join the workforce in East Devon.

With the health and care system at full stretch, more than 2,000 additional workers are needed across the county. There are a wide variety of roles and training opportunities available in adult social care.

Cllr James McInnes, Devon County Council’s cabinet member responsible for adult social care, said: “We are appealing for people to come forward from communities across Devon to join our incredible teams of care workers.

"We need people who are compassionate, can communicate well and are enthusiastic about helping others. We can offer training and support and help people find the role that will suit them best.”

Cllr McInnes added: “We saw a good number of people move into social care early in the pandemic, as their previous careers came to a halt or they wanted a change.

“But with restrictions lifted, and all sectors of the economy opening up again, we’re seeing that drift back into retail, hospitality and other sectors. Add Brexit to that, and the whole issue of recruitment right now across all sectors is extremely competitive.

“It means that people whose health has deteriorated and who are now needing help at home, are finding it very difficult to find care.

“And people already getting help from a care worker are seeing changes to their visits, simply because their care providers have to respond to higher demand without the additional staff they need.

“For us at Devon County Council, it means quite honestly, we’re finding it extremely difficult to match vulnerable people to the care they need.”

Proud to Care Devon is calling for people who are interested to complete an online form at www.proudtocaredevon.org.uk/findyourcalling. Applicants will get a call back and the offer of free one-to-one telephone support, providing careers advice and information about jobs and training in care and health.