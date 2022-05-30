Review: California Suite by the Exmouth Players

Exmouth Players successfully rescheduled Neil Simon’s hilarious comedy California Suite last week at the Blackmore Theatre.

Comprising of four short plays, co-directed by Ray Virr and Gill Bates, the action was set in the same suite in the Beverley Hills Hotel in the 1970s.

First up was Visitor from New York featuring Leila Ellis and Paul Turner as a divorced couple now living on opposite coasts. William had embraced the West coast lifestyle completely becoming a real Californian Guy, much to the amusement of the smart and upwardly mobile East coast Hannah. Trying vainly to compromise over their teenage daughter they quickly slipped back into their pattern of sarcastic sniping, sustaining the American accents throughout.

This was followed by the very funny Visitor from Philadelphia where Marvin, awaiting the arrival of wife Bunny for his nephew’s Bar Mitzvah, finds a 'blonde' in his bed! Mike Brookes was brilliantly frenetic as he tried valiantly to keep Bunny out of the bedroom – difficult as her first need was an urgent visit to the bathroom! Emily Fletcher was just superb as the initially quiet and accommodating Bunny and showed a range of emotions and what seemed like real tears at the end.

The third play, Visitors from London featured Sydney, an antique dealer and Diana, an actress preparing for the Oscars. Emily Fletcher fretted anxiously over her 'ghastly frock' with a hump on one shoulder, and Paul Baxter played a deliciously debonair Sydney who told her not to 'make a mountain out of a molehill'!

Completing the quartet was Visitors from Chicago, where two couples find their long-standing friendship tested by three weeks incarcerated together on holiday! Paul Turner squared up to Leigh Steedman after a tennis match had gone disastrously wrong, and Emily Fletcher and Leila Ellis were gamefully placating as their wives; however the situation fell apart completely, and everybody ended up in a tangled heap on the bed!

The set was well designed with a striking bedroom, and a clever low wall and cut down door defining the two areas. All made for great fun – if only walls had ears!



