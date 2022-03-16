News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Cake auction helps raise £1,700 to support Ukraine

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:12 PM March 16, 2022
Cake auctioneer David Ottley at the Otterton fundraiser for Ukraine

Cake auctioneer David Ottley at the Otterton fundraiser for Ukraine - Credit: Sean Kelly

A fundraising event and ‘cake auction’ in Otterton raised £1,700 to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. 

Around 110 people came to Otterton's Community Centre on Tuesday, March 8 for the ‘Cake & Cuppa’, described by the organisers as ‘a community-connecting event in reaction to the awful situation which Ukrainians find themselves’. 

Otterton residents at their fundraiser for Ukraine

Otterton residents at their fundraiser for Ukraine - Credit: Sean Kelly

Several residents baked cakes for the fundraiser, some of which were kept whole and auctioned by resident David Ottley. The highest bid received was £10. 

Home-made cakes baked by Otterton residents for their Ukraine fundraiser

Home-made cakes baked by Otterton residents for their Ukraine fundraiser - Credit: Sean Kelly

The money raised will go to the British Red Cross to help pay for food, aid, water, medicines, warm clothes and shelter for the people of Ukraine.  

A spokesperson said: “Few people could not be moved by what has happened in Ukraine. 

“The thought was to do something that would bring the community together and, simultaneously, raise money in support of Ukrainians who have been displaced by the invasion of their country.” 

Author Picture
person
Logo
Author Picture