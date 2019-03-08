A day out at Bystock Nature Reserve

Pond dipping at Bystock Nature Reserve. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust Devon Wildlife Trust

There is a chance to discover the wildlife at one of East Devon's best nature reserves on Tuesday, July 30.

Bystock Nature Reserve Discovery Day is an annual event for all the family.

The reserve near Exmouth, run by the Devon Wildlife Trust, has 67 acres of flower-filled meadows, mature woodland, colourful heathland and tranquil ponds.

It is home to many types of butterfly including rare species such as the silver-studded blue, and is also a haven for bats, dormice and heathland birds including the nightjar.

The Discovery Day starts at 11am. There will be activities for children including pond dipping, bug hunting, wild craft and storytelling.

Volunteers will be giving guided walks around the reserve, pointing out birds, butterflies, dragonflies and other wildlife.

Jan Coman from the Devon Wildlife Trust said: "We're thrilled to invite the local community once again to this special nature reserve for our annual Bystock Discovery Day. It's set to be a fantastic event for all the family."

There is a map of Bystock and directions to the nature reserve at www.devonwildlifetrust.org.

Heading from Exmouth, drive up Hulham Road onto the B3179 and take the road immediately opposite. Drive past Pyne Ridge car park and Wrights Lane. There is a Devon Wildlife Trust sign and the nature reserve is on the right.