Advanced search

Digital Decoded

A day out at Bystock Nature Reserve

PUBLISHED: 10:11 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 24 July 2019

Pond dipping at Bystock Nature Reserve. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust

Pond dipping at Bystock Nature Reserve. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust

Devon Wildlife Trust

There is a chance to discover the wildlife at one of East Devon's best nature reserves on Tuesday, July 30.

Bystock Nature Reserve Discovery Day is an annual event for all the family.

The reserve near Exmouth, run by the Devon Wildlife Trust, has 67 acres of flower-filled meadows, mature woodland, colourful heathland and tranquil ponds.

It is home to many types of butterfly including rare species such as the silver-studded blue, and is also a haven for bats, dormice and heathland birds including the nightjar.

The Discovery Day starts at 11am. There will be activities for children including pond dipping, bug hunting, wild craft and storytelling.

Volunteers will be giving guided walks around the reserve, pointing out birds, butterflies, dragonflies and other wildlife.

Jan Coman from the Devon Wildlife Trust said: "We're thrilled to invite the local community once again to this special nature reserve for our annual Bystock Discovery Day. It's set to be a fantastic event for all the family."

There is a map of Bystock and directions to the nature reserve at www.devonwildlifetrust.org.

Heading from Exmouth, drive up Hulham Road onto the B3179 and take the road immediately opposite. Drive past Pyne Ridge car park and Wrights Lane. There is a Devon Wildlife Trust sign and the nature reserve is on the right.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town hosting Exeter City XI tonight - plus news of a major sponsorship for the Southern Road men

English Riviera Car Show on Paignton Green this Sunday

Frank Butler’s Morgan Aero 8 which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture RUPERT BARKER

East Devon well placed to retain Exe League title

Golf club and ball

Nine-man Topsham St James 2nds beaten at Exwick

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Musakanda magic takes Budleigh into an A Division promotion berth

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists