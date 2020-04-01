Advanced search

There With You: ‘Massive’ thank you to owner and staff at Bystock House

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 April 2020

Bystock House. Picture: Mike Tracey

Bystock House. Picture: Mike Tracey

The owner and staff of an Exmouth care home for adults with learning difficulties have been thanked for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Julie Rhodes and the staff at Bystock House have been doing food shopping for clients when carers have been forced into self-isolation and helping residents come to terms with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kate Paige, who works for Mrs Rhodes’ Agency Assistants, gave a ‘massive’ thank you to her and the staff at Bystock House.

She said: “They (the staff) have done their upmost best for the residents.

“She (Mrs Rhodes) makes sure no one goes hungry and has done her best to make sure we’ve all got our hours.

“She has allowed clients, who don’t understand what is going on, to go and see some of the animals.

“I have never known a woman to help so many people, so much.”

