Bystock history book set to be published

Bystock House. Picture: Mike Tracey Archant

A book chronicling the history of a famous country-house in Exmouth is set to be published next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A History of Bystock and Marley – The 20th Century and beyond follows on from a previous volume, dating back to 1914, which told the history of the Bryce Family who owned Bystock Court.

Exmouth Local History Group revealed the book is set to be published mid-April.

The latest volume introduces readers to the Hunters and the Bradshaws who turned Bystock into a ‘substantial’ convalescent hospital.

By the mid-1960s parts of the estate were to be sold off and the big house was used to help women who were victims of domestic abuse, other social outcasts and even Vietnamese sailorse.

It also reveals how the nearby dairy, stables and other service buildings were converted into living accommodation and now form Bystock hamlet.

The book is expected to cost £15 and delivery will be free in the EX8 area with a £3 charge elsewhere.