Bid for day care centre at Bystock Court backed by town council

PLans Archant

A bid to create a new day care centre for adults with mental and physical disabilities has been handed a boost.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town Council’s planning committee has given its backing for the project which would see a new centre built at Bystock Court.

The main house on the estate is used now to house adults with mental and physical disabilities.

The day care centre would provide complimentary care for elderly people and will be used during the daytime for activities, food and washing as necessary.

Councillors voted in favour of supporting the full application, subject to approval by the district council’s tree officer.

They also agreed to back a listed building consent application for the same site subject to the conservation officer’s findings.

Cllr Fred Caygill said the applicant wants to give adults with disabilities ‘as normal a life as possible’ and this application would not impact any of the estate’s neighbours.

East Devon District Council will have the final say on both the full and listed building consent applications.