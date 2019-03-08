Advanced search

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

PUBLISHED: 16:33 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 08 October 2019

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

A car park used by visitors to an Exmouth beauty spot is now closed to the public, Devon Wildlife Trust has confirmed.

The facility previously allowed up to five vehicles to park at the north entrance of Bystock Ponds.

However, as Devon Wildlife Trust (DWT) does not own the access road to the car park, it has been closed to the public.

This has sparked concern that the nature reserve was no longer open to the public and had been sold, three years after Devon Wildlife Trust purchased the site from South West Water.

Stephen Hussey, of DWT, said this is not the case.

He said: "Bystock remains absolutely open and will be as long as Devon Wildlife Trust exists - there should be no concerns whatsoever about that."

The 27-hectacre nature reserve is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is free to enter.

