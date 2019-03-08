Exmouth's Busy Bees recognised for sustainable business idea

The Busy Bees project won a sustainability award. Picture: Jenny Lindlow Archant

Pupils who set up a business selling handmade beeswax sandwich wraps have been recognised for their sustainability.

Youngsters from Exeter Road Community Primary School launched 'The Busy Bees' as part of the national Fiver Challenge, run by Young Enterprise.

Earlier this year, they were given £5 and four weeks to set up a business and make as much profit as possible.

Jake Sherratt, William Byrne, Ewan Schaechter and Jacob Mallett - all now Exmouth Community College pupils - decided to produce an alternative to cling film to combat the use of plastic.

The Busy Bees made more than £150 profit which went towards the end of Year Six trip to Crealy Theme Park and Resort for the whole class.

The initative has been given the Best for Sustainability award at an awards ceremony held in London.

A spokesman for Exeter Road Community Primary School said: "[It is a] fantastic opportunity for children to learn about business.

"It incorporates maths, literacy and has a huge impact on team building and confidence."