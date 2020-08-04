Advanced search

Topsham tempts tourists with music and quick guides

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 August 2020

The picturesque harbour in Topsham Picture: Love Topsham

The picturesque harbour in Topsham Picture: Love Topsham

Picture: Love Topsham

Topsham tempts tourists with music and quick guides

Musical street entertainment in Topsham this summer Picture: Love TopshamMusical street entertainment in Topsham this summer Picture: Love Topsham

This August, Topsham’s Summer of Sounds programme will include socially-distanced entertainment from quality local buskers in the main shopping area of Fore Street.

The street musicians will be performing every Saturday morning in August, between the hours of 10am and 1pm. The musical entertainment has been arranged by Love Topsham, a not-for-profit community group, who hope the buskers will help to create a convivial atmosphere, thereby enticing more local visitors to the picturesque town. Several of Topsham’s residents have also created a series of quick guides as another way to attract local tourists. The quick guides are short three-minute reads to help people to see the town through a different lens.

Graham Norwood, from Love Topsham said: “We hope these guides give you fresh ideas to discover new things about our historic town.”

Find the guides at www.lovetopsham.co.uk

