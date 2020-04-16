Video

‘I hope I cheered them up’ - Bradley the Busker performs for isolated care home residents

Bradlet the Busker, from Exmouth. Picture: Bradley Hicks Archant

Residents at an Exmouth care home who have been unable to see friends and family due to the coronavirus crisis have been serenaded by the town’s busker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Professional musician Bradley ‘The Busker’ Hicks performed live outside Manor Lodge Care Home on Tuesday (April 15).

Residents taking advantage of the home’s conservatory were treated to a performance from the 28-year-old, who like most has seen his income affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Bradley said he usually performs once a week at care homes around Exmouth and hopes this latest gig, outside Manor Lodge, provided some entertainment for residents.

He said: “I used to play in quite a few of the care homes but because of the lockdown, they are restricted with who can go in and out.

“The performance seemed to go down really well – they all seemed to enjoy it.

“They usually have entertainment coming in once a week, so it was probably nice for them to have a little bit of normality.

“It’s also nice for me because it’s just what I would be doing normally.

“I hope it cheered them up a little bit. I know it’s very limited on what friends and family can visit.”

Since posting a video of the performance on social media, he has been approached by other care homes in Exmouth to play for their residents too.

Bradley has been busking for four years and music has become his full-time profession.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, he could be seen performing in the Magnolia Centre four times a week. He also busks in Sidmouth and Newton Abbot.

Busking has provided him with additional income from performing at weddings and other occasions as well.

However, since the lockdown begun, he, like many others, has had a adapt his business.

Bradley has started performing live gigs on his Facebook page on Friday nights, where the watching public can donate to him via PayPal if they wish.

He is also using social media to teach guitar and piano lessons.

Bradley said: “I went from having a fairly steady job to nothing almost immediately.

“It’s been tough, but I am just trying to adapt.”