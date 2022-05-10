Travelodge launches recruitment drive across the region

The UK's second largest hotel chain has launched a recruitment drive across the country.

Budget hotel firm Travelodge, which operates 594 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain including 13 hotels in neighbouring Somerset alone, is looking to fill 30 positions in the West immediately in readiness for the summer Staycation season.

In Devon, the chain has hotels at Exeter, Okehampton, Tiverton, Paignton, Torquay, Barnstaple and more.

The firm says hospitality can offer a great career and Travelodge as an equal opportunities employer welcomes applications from all candidates, including Ukrainian refugees who need a fresh start and have a right to work in the UK.

Travelodge is also committed to supporting parents by offering: jobs close to home, flexible working hours around the school run, a range of benefits and a path into management.

In Somerset alone, around 30 jobs are available across Travelodge’s hotels.

They are permanent, need to be filled immediately and include: Hotel Manager, Assistant Hotel Manager, Supervisor, Bar Café Team Member, Reception Team Member, Housekeeping Team Member.

Travelodge says it offers a great range of employee benefits and it is dedicated to developing its people and operates a successful in-house development programme called Aspire - which has helped hundreds of entry-level staff members successfully climb the career ladder into management.

Hannah Thomson, Travelodge's chief people officer, said: "Hospitality is one of the world’s fastest growing industries and there has never been a better time than now to join a sector that can open a door to endless opportunities.

"We are gearing up for a busy 2022 summer season, so if you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest, as joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and career progression.

"Our in-house management development programme has helped hundreds of entry level colleagues into a management job.

"We also offer flexible working hours, ideal for parents who want to work, raise a family and build a career."

For more information on careers and benefits, visit www.travelodge.co.uk/careers.