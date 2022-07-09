Michael Caines' East Devon hotel scoops top award

An East Devon hotel has been named the best for food in a prestigious awards.

The team at Lympstone Manor, led by chef Michael Caines, scooped the Best Hotel gong at the Food Reader Awards 2022, during a ceremony at Windslade Manor on last month.

Following more than 100,000 nominations and votes, Lympstone Manor made it to the final with support from more than 10,000 readers of FOOD Magazine.

The hotel beat out a shortlist of four finalists for the Best Hotel gong, an award sponsored by Ellis Wines.

Mr Caines MBE said: "I’m a great believer in a saying that I often quote, 'Everything you have done in the past, has brought you to this moment in time, but it’s what you do next, that matters most'.

"I say this knowing all too well that the future is built on your past reputation and achievements.

"Since Lympstone Manor opened its doors in April 2017, I’ve continued to develop the property, building on the guest's experience through quality."

Developments in recent years include a vineyard, renovated ponds and a sculpture tour, as well as the installation of shepherd huts, tennis court and the Pool House complex.

"Winning Food Readers Best Hotel Award gives you a moment of reflection and a great sense of achievement to what I’ve created here in my home county of Devon and to be a part of this amazing food culture that we have in the Southwest," Mr Caines added.

Michael Caines MBE leads from the front at Lympstone Manor - Credit: Matt Round Photography

"At the heart of everything we do here at Lympstone Manor Hotel is the kitchen, where my head chef Jordan Denning, the kitchen team and I work tirelessly in creating our imaginative cuisine, that celebrates the best ingredients sourced here in the Southwest.

"This award goes beyond the kitchen and celebrates the contribution of all the team, housekeepers, gardeners, accounts, restaurant staff, reception and reservations team, porters and the management team led by my general manager Alex McEwen, and this award is very much for them as it is for me and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank them for all their hard work and loyalty over these past few years.

"It's not been easy, but winning this award makes it feel all the more worth it. Thank you to the readers of Food Mag for voting, we are honoured and very proud. We push on."

Lympstone Manor is having a successful year, having risen to sixth place in the Harden’s Top 100 UK Restaurants 2022 back in February.