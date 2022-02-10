Exmouth business park expansion officially opened

From left; Eugene Evans (LEC), Luke Mears (LEC), Charles Fane-Trefusis, Lord Clinton, Leigh Rix (Head of Property and Land at Clinton Devon Estates), Ronak Maroo (Clarepharm), Dilip Maroo (Clarepharm) - Credit: KOR Communications

The latest expansion of a business park near Exmouth has been completed.

Five purpose-built units at the Liverton Business Park have been built by Clinton Devon Estates and were officially opened by Lord Clinton.

Three of the new units have already been let to local businesses, with a prospective tenant on standby to take the fourth.

The 7,500 sq ft ‘Harpford Phase 2’ development aims to help local businesses base themselves in the town, while providing dedicated space for them to grow.

It is the latest stage in the park’s expansion after six units were opened on the site in 2017.

Exmouth brothers Oliver and Charlie Roberts are among the new tenants.

They jumped at the chance to move into their new unit after finding it nearly impossible to secure anywhere locally that suited their needs.

Having grown up in the area, they have gone on to become national specialists in anti-slip flooring with Safety Direct Group, offering their expertise to factories, the leisure sector, hospitals, public transport facilities and government bodies.

Theirs is a new business based on 20 years' of experience in health and safety, with clients including Premier Inns, Travelodge and Jaguar Land Rover.

Charlie said: "It's a large unit here and we can have everything in one place. At the moment we’re scattered about everywhere.

"There wasn’t anywhere else when we were looking, to bring our premises together, and now I’ll be able to walk here from home in a few minutes."

Young pharmacist Ronak Maroo said a Harpford unit will enable him to provide vital back up to his Exmouth-based dispensary, Clarepharm.

With a team of 12 people, he needed extra space for storage and preparation to serve the customer-facing operations in town.

"We were struggling quite a bit to find somewhere until we saw this opportunity from Clinton Devon Estates," he said.

"Hopefully in time we’ll be running private clinics, like a travel clinic for vaccinations. It was hard to find the right amount of space.

"We need somewhere we can go two or three times a day to serve the pharmacy. So this is ideal."

Leigh Rix, head of property and land at Clinton Devon Estates, said: "Harpford Phase 2 is the latest stage in our creation and development of business units designed to provide flexible accommodation for a range of commercial uses in East Devon.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to tenants who are looking for larger premises in the Exmouth area.

"At a time when many businesses may be cutting back on the size of commercial space they can take on, it is reassuring to see local firms actively looking to expand.

"This investment is part of the Estate’s commitment to supporting local businesses and the East Devon economy now and in the future."

For more details on opportunities at the site, contact Andrew Hosking at Stratton Creber Commercial via andrew@sccexeter.co.uk or visit www.strattoncrebercommercial.co.uk.