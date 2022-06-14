Supermarket giant's open day to fill 80 jobs

Workers are needed at the Lidl warehouse near Exeter - Credit: Lidl

Supermarket giant Lidl is hosting an open day to recruit dozens of workers.

The budget chain will host an event on Monday (June 20) at its warehouse in Exeter - and is encouraging jobseekers to attend.

The open day comes as Lidl recently increased wages for all of its hourly-paid employees, meaning new colleagues joining the business will be among the highest paid in the industry.

New starters joining the Exeter warehouse team will begin on £10.50 per hour, which is higher than both the Government’s National Living Wage and the recommended voluntary living wage rates.

The discounter has long been committed to increasing wages in line with the cost of living, with a combined investment of over £50 million into hourly wages over the past five years.

The retailer has around 80 roles available for warehouse operatives with successful candidates able to start in the following weeks.

Lidl supports flexible working and offers a variety of shift options including full or part time hours, weekend roles, as well as early and late shifts.

As such, candidates are encouraged to come and speak with managers at the event to discuss this in more detail and find the right fit.

The event will give applicants an opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers at the retailer’s Exeter warehouse, at Logistics Park West, Clyst Honiton.

There will be two sessions, between 9am and noon and from 3pm to 9pm.

Those interested can arrive anytime during the sessions and can expect to be at the warehouse for just over an hour.

The event will include a tour of the warehouse floor, opportunities to speak directly with hiring managers and then interviews, with the potential for successful applicants to be given offers and contract signings on the same day.

Interested applicants simply need to turn up on the day. Registration is not required, however bringing proof of the right to work would be beneficial in order for contracts to be completed.

Lidl GB’s regional director for Exeter, Craig Stewart, said: "Having become the sixth largest supermarket in the UK, it’s an incredibly exciting time to work for Lidl and we are all very excited about welcoming new colleagues into the team.

"Our workforce is one of the most talented and hard-working in the industry, and the reason for our success is our people.

"We’re therefore proud to offer competitive benefits, which includes paying some of the highest rates of pay in the industry to ensure that our colleagues earn wages that are higher than the cost of living.

"We look forward to welcoming interested candidates on the day and hope that as many people as possible are able to attend."