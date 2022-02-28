News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News > Business

Exmouth pub closes for a month for refurbishment

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:55 AM February 28, 2022
The Farmhouse pub Exmouth GSV

The Farmhouse pub in Exmouth has closed for around a month - Credit: Google Street View

An Exmouth pub has closed for around a month.

The Farmhouse pub, in Churchill Road, shut on Sunday (February 27) and will not re-open until 'late March'.

The venue is owned by pub chain Hungry Horse, who said it has closed for a refurbishment both inside and outside.

"The site will be reopening in late March following a substantial investment and renovation of both the interior and exterior of the pub," a Hungry Horse spokesperson said.

For more on The Farmhouse, log on to the Hungry Horse website, at www.hungryhorse.co.uk/pubs/devon/farmhouse.

Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Tennyson Way Exmouth GSV 1

Jury retires in Tanya Hoskin murder trial

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Budleigh Salterton fire 'was started deliberately'

Philippa Davies

person
east devon

Exmouth band set to go big with UK stadium tour

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Storm Eunice batters Exmouth

Storm Eunice

PICTURES: Storm Eunice wreaks havoc in Exmouth

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon