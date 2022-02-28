Exmouth pub closes for a month for refurbishment

The Farmhouse pub in Exmouth has closed for around a month - Credit: Google Street View

An Exmouth pub has closed for around a month.

The Farmhouse pub, in Churchill Road, shut on Sunday (February 27) and will not re-open until 'late March'.

The venue is owned by pub chain Hungry Horse, who said it has closed for a refurbishment both inside and outside.

"The site will be reopening in late March following a substantial investment and renovation of both the interior and exterior of the pub," a Hungry Horse spokesperson said.

