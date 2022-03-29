News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
PICTURES: See inside Exmouth pub after 'six-figure' refurb

Paul Jones

Published: 5:01 PM March 29, 2022
The Farmhouse Hungry Horse pub in Exmouth re-opening

General manager at The Farmhouse in Exmouth, James Ousley - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

A popular Exmouth pub has re-opened after a six-figure transformation.

The Farmhouse, in Churchill Road, closed for a month to undergo an overhaul by owner, pub chain Hungry Horse.

Alongside the newly revitalised interior décor, the site has also been upgraded with a high-spec outdoor seating area, which has tripled in size. 

Visitors can now enjoy a sheltered and heated drinking and dining area, equipped with a pergola and cosy festoon lighting to provide the perfect spot to spend a relaxing evening.

Sport has always been popular with The Farmhouse’s regulars, the company said, prompting the installation of a brand-new outdoor TV, as well as upgraded indoor screens showing a variety of matches.

As well as changes to the exterior, The Farmhouse’s bar area has also been revamped with three brand new flavours of Thatcher’s fusion cider in Haze, Berry, and Lemon, along with customer-favourite cocktails including passionfruit spritz, espresso martinis, and margheritas all available on draught. 

As well as the new alcoholic drinks, the pub now has a self-service coffee machine installed for guests.

James Ousley, general manager at The Farmhouse, said: "The Farmhouse is such an important pub to me, it used to be run by my mum years ago, so I basically grew up here. 

"The entire team is so excited to show off the new refurb, both inside and outside the pub.

"Everything that made this pub great is now even better, and we can’t wait to bring guests back in to enjoy our new drinks offering and upgraded sport setup."

Following the reopening, The Farmhouse will be setting up a regular quiz night and a rock and roll bingo night.

The outside area at The Farmhouse, Exmouth

The outside area at The Farmhouse, Exmouth - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

The new interior at The Farmhouse, Exmouth

The new interior at The Farmhouse, Exmouth - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

The new interior at The Farmhouse, Exmouth

The new interior at The Farmhouse, Exmouth - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

The new interior at The Farmhouse, Exmouth

The new interior at The Farmhouse, Exmouth - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks


Exmouth News

