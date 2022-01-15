Stores to sell products after 'best before' date for as little as 20p

Products will be sold despite going beyond their 'best before' date in a number of Devon stores.

Southern Co-op has announced it will be selling selected goods that pass their recommended date.

The chain says the move is due to the 'best before' date relating to food quality, not food safety.

The move will come into effect at stores in Bow's Burston Cross Road; Cranbrook's Younghayes Road; Exeter's Alphington Road and Buddle Lane; and Exmouth's Brixington Parade and Exeter Road.

The firm has introduced the scheme as part of its Reducing Our Foodprint initiative, with products being reduced to just 20p.

The waste reduction scheme aims to keep as much produce as possible in the food chain and reduce the amount sent off for anaerobic digestion.

Fresh products will be sold up to two days after their ‘best before' date and ambient products will be sold up to seven days after their ‘best before' date.

Examples of products included in the reduction initiative include tinned fruit and veg, dried pasta and rice, confectionery, selected condiments, sugar and sweeteners, coffee, tea and jams as well as chilled products such as soft fruit and fruit juices.

Simon Eastwood, chief operating officer for retail at Southern Co-op, said: "Customer feedback from the trials of this scheme has been largely positive with many of the products being snapped up as soon as they get reduced.

"There are a large number of products that are still good enough to eat past their ‘best before' date - many of us are already familiar with this in our home environment so this just takes it one step further.

"The first stage in the fight against food waste is to make sure there aren't products reaching their best before date. But if they do, we will now be reducing them to 20p to try and keep them in the food chain and improve sustainability."

The initial trial of the Reducing our Foodprint initiative took place at 13 stores run by the independent, regional co-operative and proved a success with the majority of products being sold within a day of being reduced.

Between April and September 2021, there were 16,862 items processed at the 20p price point across 11 of the 13 stores.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advises that products past their ‘best before' date are safe to consume but may not be at the optimum quality intended by the producer.