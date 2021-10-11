News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Chamber members 'three times more likely to survive'

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 4:37 PM October 11, 2021   
Last year, more than 100 businesses took up the Chamber’s offer of a fully-funded membership.

Research by Devon and Plymouth’s Chamber of Commerce suggests that businesses that are members of the Chamber are three times more likely to survive than those that are not. 

“We want to help more businesses not just survive but thrive as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Stuart Elford, Chief Executive of the Devon and Plymouth Chamber, announcing a new drive to support Devon firms. 

Last year, more than 100 businesses took up the Chamber’s offer of a fully-funded membership. And now the Chamber is inviting thousands more businesses in Devon to do the same. 

For the next few months, the Chamber is offering a fully funded three-month introductory scheme, giving businesses the opportunity to be part of the Chamber network, with access to events, support, international trade advice and networking opportunities, at no cost. 

“The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everyone and we have helped countless businesses survive this challenging period,” he said. 

“We want to again do something tangible that would help as many businesses as possible succeed as we start to recover and grow again.”

