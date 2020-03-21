Advanced search

There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 March 2020

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Trade leaders in Exmouth will be giving an online support forum to discuss how the coronavirus outbreak has affected businesses in the town.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on day-to-day life with the Government telling pubs, clubs, gyms, restaurants and cafes to close.

In what will be a testing time for businesses, Exmouth Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and secretary Laura Woodward will be offering an online support forum for business owners.

The discussion will take place on Tuesday, March 24 from 11am and topics will include:

•What effect have current restrictions had on supply and demand

•What are businesses doing with staffing and what are the options requiring HR support

•What support is needed to enable staff to work from home

•What financial support is needed from the Government

•What support is needed for the hospitality industry

•What opportunities to adapt and excel can be found in these trying times

•Other questions to the forum, sent in by businesses in advance.

People can sign up by clicking here and wlll be sent information on how to tune in to the web-based video/phone conference.

The Chamber of Commerce is also coming up with a ‘love local’ list which will feature business offers and adaptations which can then be advertised to members and followers.

The chamber is asking for people to let them know what they are doing, so they can tell everyone about it.

Anyone needing support with setting up the webinar or wants to be part of the ‘love local’ list, should email secretary@exmouthchamber.co.uk

Most Read

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife

Woman and her dog in cliff rescue after using What3words app

A woman and her dog were rescued from cliffs at Exmouth on Sunday, March 22 thanks to the 'what3words' app. Picture: Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Watersports centre developer weighs in on delayed plans for Exmouth seafront

Sideshore which is set to open this summer. Picture: Daniel WIlkins

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Jigsaw puzzles, online yoga and bacon rolls – how Topsham is coping with the coronavirus

Putting together deliveries of fruit and vegetables in Topsham Picture: Love Topsham

Most Read

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife

Woman and her dog in cliff rescue after using What3words app

A woman and her dog were rescued from cliffs at Exmouth on Sunday, March 22 thanks to the 'what3words' app. Picture: Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Watersports centre developer weighs in on delayed plans for Exmouth seafront

Sideshore which is set to open this summer. Picture: Daniel WIlkins

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Jigsaw puzzles, online yoga and bacon rolls – how Topsham is coping with the coronavirus

Putting together deliveries of fruit and vegetables in Topsham Picture: Love Topsham

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Woman and her dog in cliff rescue after using What3words app

A woman and her dog were rescued from cliffs at Exmouth on Sunday, March 22 thanks to the 'what3words' app. Picture: Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Jigsaw puzzles, online yoga and bacon rolls – how Topsham is coping with the coronavirus

Putting together deliveries of fruit and vegetables in Topsham Picture: Love Topsham

Coronavirus: the Devon Song Festival in March has been cancelled

East Devon Music Festival is looking for new committee members. Picture: Getty Images/Hemera

Don’t visit loved ones on Mother’s Day - Prime Minister’s message amid coronavirus

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24