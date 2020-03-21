There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Trade leaders in Exmouth will be giving an online support forum to discuss how the coronavirus outbreak has affected businesses in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on day-to-day life with the Government telling pubs, clubs, gyms, restaurants and cafes to close.

In what will be a testing time for businesses, Exmouth Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and secretary Laura Woodward will be offering an online support forum for business owners.

The discussion will take place on Tuesday, March 24 from 11am and topics will include:

•What effect have current restrictions had on supply and demand

•What are businesses doing with staffing and what are the options requiring HR support

•What support is needed to enable staff to work from home

•What financial support is needed from the Government

•What support is needed for the hospitality industry

•What opportunities to adapt and excel can be found in these trying times

•Other questions to the forum, sent in by businesses in advance.

People can sign up by clicking here and wlll be sent information on how to tune in to the web-based video/phone conference.

The Chamber of Commerce is also coming up with a ‘love local’ list which will feature business offers and adaptations which can then be advertised to members and followers.

The chamber is asking for people to let them know what they are doing, so they can tell everyone about it.

Anyone needing support with setting up the webinar or wants to be part of the ‘love local’ list, should email secretary@exmouthchamber.co.uk