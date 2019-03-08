Advanced search

Exmouth Business Awards celebrates hard work, says Si Bissett

PUBLISHED: 09:47 27 March 2019

Left to right: Therapist Zoe, owner/head therapist Becky, Si and Sophie who does nail extensions at the salon. Picture: Troy Clements

Left to right: Therapist Zoe, owner/head therapist Becky, Si and Sophie who does nail extensions at the salon. Picture: Troy Clements

Archant

The Exmouth Business Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work traders put in all year round says Si Bissett.

The business he runs with partner Becky, The Beauty Room, is again sponsoring the award for the Best Hair and/or Beauty Business of the Year.

Si said the salon is looking forward to this year’s event.

He said: “It’s great to celebrate local business and all the hard work everyone puts in.

“We have such a great town and it gives us all the opportunity to come together and really showcase what the town has to offer.

“We are extremely proud to support the awards by sponsoring the hair and beauty category for the second time.”

The window is still open for nominations and people have until 6pm on Friday, April 19 to put businesses forward.

The ceremony is on Friday, May 17, at Woodbury Park, with East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire handing out the awards.

