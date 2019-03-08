Dan speaks of 'emotional' moment he won and Exmouth Business Award

Danny Hennesy of The Proper Fish & Chips Co with his Exmouth Business Award. Ref exe 18 19TI 3646. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Dan Hennesy has been speaking about the impact the Exmouth Business Awards have had on The Proper Fish and Chop Company

Winning a business award was an 'emotional' moment for an Exmouth father just two years after launching.

For Dan Hennesy, he has come along way since sleeping on a mattress above the shop while doing painting, decorating and tiling to get his new business open.

Last year his business - The Proper Fish and Chip Company - was named the best small business of 2018 at the Exmouth Business Awards.

Dan says he was happy just to be there and didn't expect to win.

He said: "For me personally, it meant a great deal. It was recognition for all the hard work we put in to starting the business.

"To be honest I found the whole experience quite emotional.

"I can remember clearly the moment they read out the our name as the winner, I was so happy just to be at the awards, I didn't expect to win, it took me a few seconds to realise it was our name they were reading out."

Dan worked for a large fish and chip company for more than 20 years when he decided in 2016 to take the 'leap of faith' to set up his own business in Exmouth.

Initially he worked for 18 hours a day to get it kitted out and open including painting, decorating and tiling for the first time in his life.

He said: "I loved every minute of it.

"My favourite moment was when my family arrived from London, having never seen the shop before, or ever stepped foot in Exmouth. They were so happy. I will never forget the look on their faces."

Two years later, he has an award-winning business.

Dan puts his success down to his staff, but also his wife who, as well as managing her own successful business and looking after three children, still finds time to support him.

"Without them we would not have a business," Dan said.

For those hoping to win the award when the winner is announced on Friday, May 17, at Woodbury Park, Dan says anyone who is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed is 'on the right tracks'.

