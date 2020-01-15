Exmouth Business Awards 2020 launch breakfast

Liam Ellis Roofing receive their award at last year's ceremony. Picture: John Thorogood Archant

This year's Exmouth Business Awards will be officially launched at a breakfast event next month.

The chamber of commerce has announced the business awards 2020 launch breakfast will take place at Ocean on Tuesday, February 11, between 7am and 9am.

The launch of the business awards, in association with the Journal, will showcase changes to this year's ceremony, the award categories, qualifying criteria and sponsorship opportunities.

Entry is free by advance ticket booking only and includes breakfast baps with unlimited tea and coffee.

Chamber chairman Ian MacQueen said: "This will be our seventh business awards and we expect the 2020 event to be the best yet with, as in previous years, record numbers of award entrants, generous sponsors and for the awards ceremony in May to be a sell-out."

Any local businesses interested in being a sponsor should email event organiser Laura Drake on secretary@exmouthchamber.co.uk

For more information and to book tickets to the breakfast, visit the website