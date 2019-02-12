Exmouth Business Awards 2019 officially launched

Exmouth Business Awards 2019 has officially been launched. Picture: Andre Langlois Archant

This year’s Exmouth Business Awards were officially launched at a packed breakfast at Woodbury Park Hotel on Tuesday (February 12).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Business Awards 2019 has officially been launched. Picture: Andre Langlois Exmouth Business Awards 2019 has officially been launched. Picture: Andre Langlois

This year’s Exmouth Business Awards have officially been launched.

There are categories in all the significant business sectors in the town, as well as a special award to recognise an individual or business who has contributed to the community in Exmouth in an outstanding way.

Exmouth Town Council has also agreed to sponsor the award, at a cost to taypayers of £600, which will be presented to a company that has made changes to improve their environmental footprint.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Cllr Tim Dumper, who chairs the council’s newly-formed plastic reduction working party, said: “The idea on the environmental impact including plastic reduction was thought to be a good one.”

The 2019 awards ceremony will be held at the Woodbury Park Hotel at 6pm on Friday, May 17.

Sir Hugo Swire MP will be returning to present the awards.

Nominations are now open, closing at 6pm on April 19.

See next week’s Exmouth Journal for more details on this year’s awards.