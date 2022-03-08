‘We want more women on board’ - bus company celebrates rise in female recruitment

On International Women's Day, the bus and coach operator Stagecoach is highlighting its work to recruit more women into roles at all levels, from drivers to senior management.

The company said it has seen an 18 per cent increase in female driver applications compared to last year.

It has also made a number of senior female appointments in the last 12 months, and aims to have 40 per cent of females in leadership roles by 2024.

In June last year the company launched its Women@Stagecoach employee network, to promote a diverse working environment and give women a voice to discuss issues that particularly affect them.

On International Women’s Day (Tuesday, March 8), Women@Stagecoach released its first podcast, featuring leaders of the network discussing the benefits of having more female employees in what used to be a traditionally male-dominated environment.

Carla Stockton-Jones, UK Managing Director for Stagecoach and the first woman to lead a major transport operator in the UK, said: “I am extremely proud of the work our people and employee networks are doing to make important changes in our business.

“Our employee networks help raise awareness of many issues and this awareness starts conversations which leads to self-awareness and then ultimately change.

“International Women’s Day continues to be an important platform for starting these conversations and with this year’s theme being #breakthebias it allows men to join the conversation and become advocates which is equally as important.

“Our targets for diversity are ambitious but realistic and we are making great progress to meeting them by 2024.”

Sharon Vye-Parminter, Health, Safety and Environment Director for Stagecoach said: “As Executive Sponsor for the Women@Stagecoach network, I was delighted when the team asked me to be part of the first network podcast in the business.

“I am committed to supporting females in our business and helping break some of the stereotypical views and biases. The podcast was a great opportunity to have an open discussion about how we can make improvements but also celebrate the things we do well here at Stagecoach.

“We have made lots of good progress in the Diversity and Inclusion agenda and I am looking forward to seeing how we as a business and also how our employee networks progress over the next 12 months.”