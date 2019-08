Burst water main causing traffic delays on A3052

The A3052 near Crealy Theme Park and Resort. Picture: Google Archant

A burst water main is causing heavy traffic on a busy road between Exeter and Sidmouth on Friday (August 9).

Two way traffic lights have been set up on the A3052 between Crealy Theme Park and Resort and the Esso Garage.

Devon County Highways said emergency works are under way and will continue over the weekend.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays.