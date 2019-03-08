Advanced search

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman's home

PUBLISHED: 14:03 14 August 2019

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

A serial burglar has been jailed after he broke into a sleeping woman's home and stole her purse and bank cards.

Kacper Manowski was still on prison licence after serving a three-year term for earlier raids when he burgled the house in Hulham Road, Exmouth, in March.

The 45-year-old victim woke to find an intruder had got in by forcing open patio doors with a knife and then fled out the back door with her purse.

Manowski was caught because he used the stolen cards in shops the next day and was filmed on CCTV. He had previously sold rings stolen from another burglary at a pawn shop in Exeter.

He was liable for a sentence of three years, less credit for plea, because he is a 'three strike' burglar who has previously been jailed for targeting vulnerable pensioners who lived on their own.

Manowski, aged 22, of Bradham Lane, Exmouth, admitted burglary and handling stolen goods, and was jailed for two years and six and a half months by Recorder Mr Roger Harris at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday, August 14.

Judge Harris said: "This was a third strike burglary and I can find no features which would make it unjust not to impose such a sentence."

Ian Graham, prosecuting, said the handling offence related to jewellery stolen from a couple in their 70s while they were away from their home in February this year.

Manowski showed his own ID when he pawned rings and other valuables a few days after the raid.

The owner of the house in Hulham Road woke on the morning of March 24 and realised it had been burgled overnight.

Her purse had been stolen from a downstairs room and bank cards were used four times over the next few hours at shops in Exmouth.

Kelly Scrivener, defending, said Manowski suffers from schizophrenia and psychosis and committed the offences to get money to buy heroin, which he was using as a form of self medication.

Miss Scrivener said his mental health issues mean he struggles to cope while in custody and has been assaulted while awaiting sentence for the latest offences.

