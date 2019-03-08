Advanced search

Burglar facing jail time after Exmouth break-in

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 July 2019

Kacper Manowski. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Archant

A burglar is facing a jail sentence after he admitted breaking into a home in Exmouth and stealing money and bank cards.

Kacper Manowski, aged 21, broke into the house in Hulham Road when he was still on licence from a three year jail sentence for previous burglaries and thefts.

He is liable to a mandatory minimum jail sentence of three years because he has at least two previous convictions.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned his sentence at Exeter Crown Court until Wednesday, August 14.

Manowski, formerly of Exeter Road, Exmouth, admitted burgling the home in Hulham Road, Exmouth between March 22 and 24 this year.

He admitted handling stolen jewellery from a separate raid at previous hearing. He was remanded in custody.

Kelly Scrivener, defending, said Manowski has been assaulted while on remand at Exeter Prison and is currently in the hospital wing because of concerns about his mental health.

He was jailed for three years at Exeter Crown Court in June 2016 for a series of raids in which he preyed on pensioners.

