Building roof fallen into road in Woodbury

Police have closed the B3174. Archant

The roof of a property in Woodbury has fallen into the road, blocking it in both directions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say Broadway is partially blocked between Fulford Way and The Arch and traffic is very slow.

Update 5.10pm: Police say the road has been cleared and traffic is easing.