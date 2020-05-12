Freemason funding boost for Budleigh youth club

Venture Hall, Budleigjh Salterton, home of the town's youth club. Picture: Budleigh Community Youth Project Archant

Budleigh Salterton’s youth club is one of 24 Devon good causes to receive a cash boost thanks to the county’s freemasons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Budleigh Community Youth Project is one of the organisations chosen by Devonshire Freemasons for a donation from its WAKE fund.

Also receiving funding was Mill Water School, in East Budleigh, Heads Up Mental Health in Exmouth and Sidmouth Hospiscare.

On Friday, May 1, provincial grand master for the Devonshire Freemasons Ian Kingsbury was to present cheques to 24 deserving causes.

However, due to the coronavirus, the money had to be contributed directly into the bank accounts of those causes chosen.

Mr Kingsbury said: “I am delighted that the Freemasons of Devon are able to continue to contribute to these important local causes...especially in these difficult times when all charities and community initiatives are so short of funding.

“We as Freemasons are very aware of the continued needs of others and continue to try to make a difference.”