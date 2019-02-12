Advanced search

Budleigh woman whose address was on flytipped waste in Exmouth claims a friend dumped it

PUBLISHED: 09:58 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 21 February 2019

The dumped boxes in Wright's Lane

A Budleigh Salterton woman whose address was found on a pile of dumped waste in an Exmouth road has told the Journal one of her friends ditched the material.

The woman, who is not being named, said a trusted friend said they knew somebody who could make use of the boxes - which were then dumped in Wright’s Lane, along with other household waste.

An address belonging to the woman was discovered on several of the boxes, one of which was an empty Hitachi television box.

The woman has received a slew of criticism after photos of the address were posted in a popular social media group.

The woman, who does not drive, said: “I did not know my friend was going to flytip - I made him go back and pick it all up.

“I am fed up - if I had known they would flytip, I would not have let them take it away. We have flattened and broke up the boxes and they are with me, ready to be recycled.

“I have contacted East Devon District Council, which says it will still carry out an investigation.

“This has not only been distressing for me, but my friends and son.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

