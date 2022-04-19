Paola Royal has published a new book about health and wellbeing - Credit: Paola Royal

A new book has been written by a Budleigh Salterton businesswoman who felt compelled to share her knowledge of health and wellbeing.

Paola Royal, has released the book The Inner Game of Food & Diet which looks at health and wellbeing from the perspective of our ability to heal.

She decided to write the book to help people see themselves and the relationship they have with food and eating with a different perspective.

Paolo said: “Human beings are fascinating creatures.

“We have an amazing ability to heal (mentally and physically).

“Every cell in our body is innately intelligent with a built-in system that repairs and heals our body. The environment we live in, the food we eat and, most of all, our mindset influences how our organism can function in perfect synergy.”

Paola Royal runs her own business - Healthy Living with Paola Royal ad has more than 30 years of medical and psychological experience working as a physiotherapist.

The book is available via Amazon.