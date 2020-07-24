Advanced search

‘Suspicious’ wheelie bin fire in Budleigh being investigated

PUBLISHED: 10:24 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 24 July 2020

A ‘suspicious’ wheelie bin fire in Budleigh Salterton which damaged one property and caused two flats to be evacuated is being investigated.

The fire service and police are investigating the cause of the fire outside a property in Greenway Lane at around 3am on Friday (July 24).

Police say no injuries were sustained and the fire is believed to be suspicious with enquiries ongoing.

Fire engines from Sidmouth and Exmouth were called out in the early hours of Friday morning after reports of a fire in Greenway Lane.

Crews confirmed a fire involving wheelie bins at the front of a property which damaged part of the building and caused two neighbouring flats to be evacuated due to smoke ‘logging’.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, a safety jet, two short extension ladders and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, the scene was made safe and the flats ventilated, the occupiers were allowed back in their homes.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

A police spokesman said scene of crime officers and CID are due to attend the scene later today (Friday) and a scene guard remains in place.

Anyone who has information which could help the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting log 114 of July 24.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Plans to demolish two Exmouth town centre pubs and a children’s play area for flats given go ahead

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Exmouth’s socially distanced fairy godmother Pixie Maz in walk of kindness

Maslen George as her Pixie Maz persona. Picture: Malsen George

New mayor appointed in Budleigh

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

