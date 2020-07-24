‘Suspicious’ wheelie bin fire in Budleigh being investigated

EXE FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS Archant

A ‘suspicious’ wheelie bin fire in Budleigh Salterton which damaged one property and caused two flats to be evacuated is being investigated.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire service and police are investigating the cause of the fire outside a property in Greenway Lane at around 3am on Friday (July 24).

Police say no injuries were sustained and the fire is believed to be suspicious with enquiries ongoing.

Fire engines from Sidmouth and Exmouth were called out in the early hours of Friday morning after reports of a fire in Greenway Lane.

Crews confirmed a fire involving wheelie bins at the front of a property which damaged part of the building and caused two neighbouring flats to be evacuated due to smoke ‘logging’.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, a safety jet, two short extension ladders and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, the scene was made safe and the flats ventilated, the occupiers were allowed back in their homes.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

A police spokesman said scene of crime officers and CID are due to attend the scene later today (Friday) and a scene guard remains in place.

Anyone who has information which could help the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting log 114 of July 24.