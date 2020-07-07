Advanced search

Plea for flower-themed photos after Budleigh produce show cancelled

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 July 2020

A virtual flower show has been launched after Budleigh Salterton’s annual summer produce event was cancelled due to coronavirus.

People are being invited to send in photographs of their best vegetable, bloom, garden view, patio pots or hanging baskets for a contest to replace the August Budleigh flower show.

There are also classes for cake makers, and children can take part with their own creative entries.

Youngsters aged 10 and under are asked to send in photographs of a vegetable creature or three-flower cupcakes.

Children up to the age of 16 can create a gardening-related item made from recyclable materials or a pizza with a decorative topping.

A maximum of two photos may be entered.

All photos will be shared on the website after the closing date on Monday, July 27.

Entries can be submitted by emailing budleighflowershow@gmail.com.

For further details ring 01395 488524.

