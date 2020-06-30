Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

A document which sets out how to make Budleigh Salterton’s shopping district safer for pedestrians – especially during the current coronavirus pandemic - has been adopted by the town council.

At a virtual town council meeting on Monday (June 29), councillors agreed to the wording of a traffic management plan, which could see pavement widened and a temporary one-way system installed in High Street.

The council also voted to apply to Devon County Council for a temporary traffic regulations order to implement the new measures.

If ratified by the county council, barriers could be installed at either end of High Street and traffic entering town from the Exmouth side would be diverted up Station Road and Upper Stoneborough Lane.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, residents raised concerns over the impact the one-way system could have on Chapel Hill, Cricketfield Lane and Upper Stoneborough Lane as traffic gets diverted.

The town council agreed to adopt the plan but asked that Cricketfield Lane and Chapel Hill be closed to non-residents.

Cllr Roger Sheriff said: “I think some form of signage at the junction with Upper Stoneborough Lane saying residents only should be incorporated.”

Cllr Penny Lewis said: “We’re only looking at a temporary situation.

“The whole point is to encourage people to use out high street...the answer is a one-way system with limited parking – this is to give us wider pavements.”

If given the go-ahead, barriers would be installed near Hayes Travel and Top Notch on the southern side.

On the north side, barriers would be put up near the pavement between the former Royal Mail sorting office and the junction with Station Road.

Traffic entering Budleigh from the West Hill end would be diverted up Station Road, along Upper Stoneborough Lane, into East Budleigh Road and would enter town from the Esplanade side.

Motorists entering the High Street from The Lawn or Cliff Road will only be able to travel west.

Parking for 14 cars will also be removed from the north side of High Street between the junctions with Rolle Road and Ragg Lane.

The pavement on the south side of High Street could also be widened.