'Budleigh still open for business despite road works' say town traders

West Hill, Budleigh Salterton, will be subjected to phased closures. Picture: Dan Wilkins Archant

Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce is urging toursits and visitors to the town not to be put off by road works

A plea has been issued for tourists and shoppers to continue supporting Budleigh Salterton’s independent traders, in the wake of road closures on a major route into the town.

Concerns have been raised that works in West Hill to upgrade old metal pipes will lead some to think Budleigh’s town centre is closed to traffic.

These fears were compounded when signs appeared in High Street, Fore Street and East Budleigh Road which suggested there was no access.

The town’s chamber of commerce has now teamed up with county councillor Christine Channon and gas company West and Wales Utilities to remove all ‘non-essential’ signs.

The chamber says Budleigh is very much ‘open for business’.

A spokesman for the chamber’s executive committee said: “Despite the roadworks, Budleigh Salterton remains open for tourists and local people to visit its high street.

“Without the support of local people and visitors, our high street would simply not survive.

“We have been very lucky in Budleigh for many years that we have so many independent shops but this will not continue unless people choose to support them.”

The phased closures in West Hill are expected to be in place until early June. The junction between West Hill and Halse Hill is also closed but this could be re-opened by Thursday, April 11.

A diversion route is in place which takes motorists heading into Budleigh through Knowle Village and into town via the East Budleigh Road and Coastguard Hill.

West and Wales Utilities say the road closures are in place to ‘keep the community, road users and our colleagues safe’ while works take place.

Roxanne Whittaker, West and Wales Utilities programme controller for Budleigh Salterton, said: “We know working on roads like these is not ideal, but this work is essential to keep gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

“We’re working hard to make sure that the work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible, and we really appreciate the patience of local people while we are working.”