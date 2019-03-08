Advanced search

£5,000 town council cash boost for Budleigh's youth club

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 31 October 2019

Venture Hall, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Budleigh Community Youth Project

Venture Hall, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Budleigh Community Youth Project

Archant

A bid to secure the long-term future of Budleigh Salterton's youth club has been boosted by a town council donation.

The Budleigh Community Youth Project needs £45,000 to meet a debt owed to Exmouth Girlguiding which currently owns half of Venture Hall.

In 2009, the town's youth club took a mortgage with the girl guides for the other half of the Moor Lane site after the Royal British Legion decided to sell its share.

Now the girl guides have given the youth club until March 2021 to raise £45,000 - so far they have generated £31,000.

At its meeting on Monday, October 28, Budleigh Salterton Town Council agreed to donate £5,000 in grant aid, from its 2019/20 budget, towards the scheme.

County councillor Christine Channon, who is a treasurer for the youth project, said the youth club needs to clear this debt.

She said: "The building is let on a regular basis - it washes its face in terms of the running of the place.

"We do pay county youth workers to come in on a Thursday evening and work with about 30 young people, some of them quite challenging.

"The hall is actually used by the cubs and scouts on a Monday night, two brownies packs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, a guide pack and the youth club on a Thursday night."

Town mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt said 'they need big money'.

She added: "When this came up a few years ago, I wasn't its greatest fan but it's proved itself and it's an asset to the town."

Cllr Lynda Evans said the £5,000 figure exceeded the council's budget for donations, but Cllr Megan Keneally-Stone, who is chairman of the authority's finance committee, said there are funds in the reserves which could be used 'justifiably'.

She said: "This is a one-off project and to give it in a lump sum is a really positive thing which means they should be able to go and get match funding.

"Children from St Peter's (primary school) go to all different (secondary) schools and those children still live in Budleigh and this is the one opportunity to gather together."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

Seafront Spitfire display tribute to Exmouth woman who died from rare cancer

A spitfire display is being held in tribute to Jenny Hewson. Picture: Simon Heusen/Getty

Developer cash given to long-awaited Dinan Way extension

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

‘Inadequate’ Budleigh care home placed into special measures by CQC

The Firs Residential Home, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Alternative vision for seafront development to be presented

An alternative plan for phase three will be submitted. Picture: Google/Innovative Leisure

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

Seafront Spitfire display tribute to Exmouth woman who died from rare cancer

A spitfire display is being held in tribute to Jenny Hewson. Picture: Simon Heusen/Getty

Developer cash given to long-awaited Dinan Way extension

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

‘Inadequate’ Budleigh care home placed into special measures by CQC

The Firs Residential Home, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Alternative vision for seafront development to be presented

An alternative plan for phase three will be submitted. Picture: Google/Innovative Leisure

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Harrier Scott Jamieson 13th in the 2019 United States 44 Marine Corps Marathon

Exmouth Harriers after his 13th place finish at the 2019 44 Marine Corps Marathon that took place in Washington DC. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

£5,000 town council cash boost for Budleigh’s youth club

Venture Hall, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Budleigh Community Youth Project

Cockles head coach speaks about the loss at Bracknell

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town midweek cup tie OFF

A waterlogged football pitch

Woman rescued from sea at Budleigh by members of the public

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists