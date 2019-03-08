£5,000 town council cash boost for Budleigh's youth club

Venture Hall, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Budleigh Community Youth Project Archant

A bid to secure the long-term future of Budleigh Salterton's youth club has been boosted by a town council donation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Budleigh Community Youth Project needs £45,000 to meet a debt owed to Exmouth Girlguiding which currently owns half of Venture Hall.

In 2009, the town's youth club took a mortgage with the girl guides for the other half of the Moor Lane site after the Royal British Legion decided to sell its share.

Now the girl guides have given the youth club until March 2021 to raise £45,000 - so far they have generated £31,000.

At its meeting on Monday, October 28, Budleigh Salterton Town Council agreed to donate £5,000 in grant aid, from its 2019/20 budget, towards the scheme.

County councillor Christine Channon, who is a treasurer for the youth project, said the youth club needs to clear this debt.

She said: "The building is let on a regular basis - it washes its face in terms of the running of the place.

"We do pay county youth workers to come in on a Thursday evening and work with about 30 young people, some of them quite challenging.

"The hall is actually used by the cubs and scouts on a Monday night, two brownies packs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, a guide pack and the youth club on a Thursday night."

Town mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt said 'they need big money'.

She added: "When this came up a few years ago, I wasn't its greatest fan but it's proved itself and it's an asset to the town."

Cllr Lynda Evans said the £5,000 figure exceeded the council's budget for donations, but Cllr Megan Keneally-Stone, who is chairman of the authority's finance committee, said there are funds in the reserves which could be used 'justifiably'.

She said: "This is a one-off project and to give it in a lump sum is a really positive thing which means they should be able to go and get match funding.

"Children from St Peter's (primary school) go to all different (secondary) schools and those children still live in Budleigh and this is the one opportunity to gather together."